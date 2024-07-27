Mr Foster, who joined the university in 1965 when it was only in its second year and remained there for the rest of his working life, passed away at his home in Heslington on July 5.

"He died at home, in his own room, while resting," said his wife of more than 60 years, Lorna.

More than 400 people attended Mr Foster's funeral at Heslington Church on July 24.

Paying tribute, former University of York Vice-chancellor Sir Ron Cooke described him as a man of 'gentle good humour' and 'endearing personality': "selfless and generous, enthusiastic and cultured, engaged yet discreet... he was brilliant at turning acquaintances and colleagues into friends," Sir Ron said.

Stephen Lusty, the chairman of York Civic Trust where, for many years, Mr Foster was a Trustee, added: "He was a real gentleman and friend whose presence always lit up the room - a friend who will be greatly missed."

Mr Foster was born in Whitehaven in Cumbria, the son of an architect and engineer.

He studied history at Durham University, then got a job with General Life Insurance in London.

But life in the capital city clearly didn't appeal.

In 1965, he joined the fledgling University of York – which was in only its second year – as a junior administrator in charge of running exams.

He was to remain at the university for the rest of his working life – rising, in 1986, to the position of Registrar.

He established many of the university's structures and systems, Sir Ron said – from its graduation system (even to the point of modelling graduation gowns) to personnel, staff development, admissions and press and PR.

David Foster in his time at the University of York (Image: Family photo)

He helped create the Health Sciences department and – one of the achievements he was most proud of – the Hull York Medical School. He was awarded an honorary doctorate by the university in 2010.

Mr Foster's management style was relaxed and low-profile, but extremely effective, Sir Ron said.

"With his great height and long legs, he managed by walking about, dropping in on colleagues and College rooms. His ability to bring diverse groups together and to defuse a problem or conflict was proverbial."

Mr Foster's wife Lorna said he loved the university – a place where he fitted in perfectly.

"He was a round peg in a round hole," she said. "We were very lucky."

Among many activities away from the university, Mr Foster served as Chair of Governors of Lord Deramore's School, Chair of Heslington Parish Council, and founder member of the Heslington Play Group. He led York Housing Association for many years – and chaired the events committee of York Civic Trust.

As a family man, he was devoted to his two children, Kirsty and Tom, encouraging them to go in whatever direction they wanted, Mrs Foster said. In Kirsty's case, that involved becoming a consultant in health protection based in Newcastle. Tom, meanwhile, is now a golf professional living in Sicily.

Mrs Foster said her husband had been in many ways a laid back, relaxed man – but one who valued hard work.

He always wanted to encourage other people to be the best that they could, she said. That included supporting his young staff at the university to take opportunities to fulfil their potential.

"He always wanted to help people to follow their dream," Mrs Foster said.