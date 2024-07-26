Heavenly Desserts which opened in June 2021 as a restaurant specialising in all things sweet, is now turning its attention to savoury with the launch of a new brunch menu on Thursday, 1 August.

The restaurant in Blake Street will be the first in its chain to offer the new dishes, which will be served daily from 10am-4.30pm.

Savoury staples on the extensive menu will consist of loaded sourdough toast and bagels, spiced red pepper and tomato shakshuka, lamb bacon served with a croffle and a vegetarian breakfast option, with all dishes below £15.

Heavenly Desserts’ signature croffle – a combination of a croissant and a waffle – features prominently on the new brunch menu, say bosses.

Expect to see a host of new savoury toppings including smoked salmon and scrambled egg, mushroom and Swiss cheese, and bacon and scrambled egg.

But the restaurant hasn't forgotten its roots and will still be catering for those with a savoury tooth.

Those who prefer a sweet start to their day will be able to indulge in Heavenly Desserts’ signature classics, including blueberry pancakes or berry French toast, as well as a few new surprises, such as caramelised biscuit and banana overnight oats, or spiced chai granola served with yoghurt and berries.

The brand’s range of sweet croffles will also be available on its brunch menu in chocolate and hazelnut, pistachio crunch, and strawberry passion fruit and vanilla cream.

A selection of Heavenly Desserts' new savoury staples from its new brunch menu

Yousif Aslam, co-managing director of Heavenly Desserts, said: “After months of hard work from the entire head office team, we’re incredibly excited to be expanding into new taste territory with our brunch menu.

“As we venture into the breakfast dining space, we will be expanding our opening hours across the country to accommodate the demand for memorable Heavenly Desserts experiences from morning through to evening.

"We therefore look forward to scaling up our operations in the selected range of areas in order to enable revenue growth, creating more jobs for local economies around the UK allowing us to increase scope to offer guests the exceptional service and quality in sweet desserts that we’re known for.

“Brunch is a huge shift for us as a brand, but the introduction of savoury menu options was driven by our mission to consistently innovate and to maintain our presence as a trendsetter in the premium dessert dining category. It was also inspired by our goal to meet the growing demand for brunch within the global market, and to broaden our expertise in a new way.”

Heavenly Desserts’ brunch menu will fully cater to halal dietary requirements, with the majority of options suitable for vegetarians.

Drinks options will range from fresh juices to hot teas and coffees, with fresh new smoothies set to include healthy green and berry granola.