The planning committee of City of York Council is recommended to approve the scheme for the Passivhaus homes on a 1.38ha site off Fulford Road, when it meets next Thursday.

The scheme includes demolishing existing buildings, apart from The Married Quarters Building, which will be refurbished, creating 101 homes in total, plus two commercial and two community spaces.

Previously the site contained a bus depot, now relocated, plus warehousing and council accommodation.

An earlier scheme for 85 homes and commercial/community floorspace had been approved by the former Lib-Dem-led council. But the incoming Labour council amended the scheme to ensure all the homes were affordable to better meet local need.

The latest plans see less commercial space, changes to the layout to enable waste collection vehicles to gain access to car-free streets.

There would be parking for 41 vehicles, with a cargo bike hire facility for residents and parking for 329 bikes.

The Passivhaus homes would aim to generate all their power “through on-site renewables.”

The homes now comprise of more one and 2-bed homes and fewer 3 and 5-bed homes. are more 1-bed and 2-bed homes and fewer 3-bed and 5-bed homes). The accommodation mix proposed is 28 x 1-bed, 59 x 2-bed, 4 x 3-bed, 10 x 4-bed.

Planners noted the scheme seeks to restrict car use through proposed on-site parking being 27% of overall demand, which would likely displace parking onto nearby streets. This could see the council introduce further restrictions in the area as “sustainable transport measures are insufficient.”

Funding for a range of measures to curb car use, including parking restrictions, a ‘hot line’ for people to report parking breaches, and £10,100 for a Car Club, were also sought.

Officers noted objections over parking and a lack of health provision for the new residents.

However, they said the scheme met the social and environment objectives of national planning policy.

“It proposes residential lead development within a setting designed to encourage recreation and social interaction, taking into consideration the public realm and the community uses proposed within the buildings. “

All the homes would be affordable, would exceed Passivhaus energy standards and national space standards. The scheme would deliver more trains and a net gain in biodiversity.

The only harm would be demolishing existing buildings and worsening parking problems.

But this was offset by the need for the homes and the measures to promote sustainable transport. There were no reasons to refuse the scheme.

The council, as landowner and applicant, would also be expected to make Section 106 developer contributions including £247,000 for education, £108,000 for playspace, amenity and sports, and £8,500 for a residents parking scheme at the site.