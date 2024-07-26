A peaceful corner of the grounds of Bootham School has been converted into the garden, complete with green plants and a steel figure of a young boy with a plaque reading: "In Memory of Friends Lost".

The work was undertaken in spring, but the school is now applying for retrospective planning permission from the council because parts of the school site are listed and changes may need approval.

In a statement to planners prepared for the school by Number 83 Architectural and Design Service Ltd, the reasons for the garden and for the retrospective planning request are laid out.

The garden has been built to the back of 41/43 Bootham and close to the rear of 45 Bootham in a courtyard design.

Memorial Garden at Bootham School - now completed (Image: Public body)

The statement reads: "The intention of the garden is to provide an area to enable reflection on pupils, staff and those associated with the school who have been lost."

Further, the memorial garden has been built at a "quiet location within the school site, surrounded by high clamp brick walls and the rear of the cycle store building.

"This area was previously unused and seemed the ideal location for the memorial garden, enabling visitors to have a peaceful moment of reflection. The garden cannot be seen from outside the school site," states the document.

The planning application (ref: 24/01236/FUL) includes photos of how designers first imagined the garden which was to include raised planting to enclose the space with a metal figurine and plaque mounted on the existing wall.

However when work began during the Easter break, the plans were changed.

"The proposal gained momentum and support across the school to be implemented as soon as possible, and the annual Easter break provided the opportunity," reads the statement.

Figure cut out of steel for memorial garden at Bootham School. Image from planning documents (Image: Public body)

The school launched an appeal to raise funds for the garden, with some 21 donors raising £2,465 for the project, amounting to 42 per cent of the target. The fundraising page reads: "We are creating a small memorial garden on the school campus to celebrate the lives of community members who are no longer with us. This will be a quiet space where old scholars, staff and students can come to think and reflect. This is an opportunity to celebrate our memories of much loved members of our community."

In the statement to planners, the school reveals how the project changed from its first plan.

"Work started on the garden during the Easter break, however it was decided that the memorial garden should be something more lasting than pre-made planters which would only have a limited lifespan.

"Therefore, the suggested planters were replaced with a brickwork raised planters and the concept evolved. Care was taken to use materials in keeping with the garden’s surroundings."

Following these changes, the school decided to approach the council to see if planning permission was needed on account that the garden is based at both 41/43 and 45 Bootham which are both grade II listed buildings.

The advice from the council was that a planning application would be required - and planners will now have the final say.

