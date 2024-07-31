Duke of York is one of 10 finalists in The Press 'Best Pub 2024' awards.

Press readers have nominated their favourite pubs in York and North Yorkshire via an online voting platform.

RECOMMENDED READING:

They will now be able to vote for their 'Best Pub 2024' by picking up copies of The Press newspaper between July 22 and August 3, with the winner set to be announced the week of August 5.

Each copy of The Press in the coming days will feature a short profile on each pub and why it thinks it deserves to be voted number one in York.

Situated right at the top of Shambles in King’s Square, Duke of York has been open since 2013. Part of a building called St Trinity House, it originally built in the 18th century and parts of the original structures remaining to this day and with the pub still retaining the old style with large timber beams crisscrossing the rooms.

One of the beers previously on tap at The Duke of York (Image: Facebook)

These buildings were built in the style of the shops that existed before, that were erected in the 15th century and the raised platform outside the shop houses gravestones from the church originally in the square.

According to the pub’s general manager Hannah Stancliffe: “Our aim at the Duke of York is to display some of the best beers that the North of England has to offer.

A Sunday roast at The Duke of York (Image: Facebook)

“We try to keep a constantly rotating range of craft beer and ales from breweries around Yorkshire and the surrounding area, so customers can always find what they're looking for. Our current brewery showcases are Brew York, Northern Monk, Vocation and Tooth & Claw just to name a few.”

In addition to the beers, the pub also features a classic pub menu with locally sourced ingredients and a ‘famous’ Sunday roast.

On what keeps customers coming back, Hannah said: “I think our regulars come back for a variety of reasons.

Paint and sip at The Duke of York (Image: Facebook)

“Firstly is the selection of beer; a lot of our regulars love some of the things we offer that you can't find easily elsewhere, specifically our Leeds Brewery range. We are also a really friendly and chatty group. Not only do we pride ourselves on excellent service and conversation, but we actively enjoy it.”

To keep punters entertained further, the pub hosts a variety of different events from its weekly Sunday night pub quiz to a monthly ‘sip and paint’ event. They also host regular craft sessions for hen-dos and are currently working on conjuring up a psychic night.

As Hannah says: “There is always something exciting coming up at the Duke.”