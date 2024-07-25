The county's fire and rescue service say they were called at 4.08pm today (July 25) to Leeds Road, in Selby.

A service spokesman said: "Crews from Selby and Acomb attended a two vehicle road traffic collision involving an electric vehicle.

"Ambulance were on scene and requested help with extricating the driver of the electric vehicle.

"Crews helped to lift the driver from the car who was then taken to hospital via road ambulance."