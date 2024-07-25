A meeting of the planning committee of City of York Council is recommended to approved the scheme off Hull Road, which has undergone several revisions since the scheme was first applied for in early 2015.

Persimmon Homes is seeking full planning permission for 153 homes with related access and landscaping; and outline planning permission for 9 self and custom-build plots on a 5.19ha site just south of Hull Road.

A report prepared for the meeting says the site is allocated for housing in the draft local plan. A partner application as part of the wider site, known as ST4, seeks 52 homes but this has not progressed and is still pending consideration.

The report notes “a number of changes” to the scheme to be determined next Thursday, which saw 18 fewer homes in the final plans, compared to what was originally sought.

Planners noted 30% of the proposed homes, some 49, will be affordable, 80% of which will be for social rent and 20% for discount sale, as under council policy.

However, Osbaldwick Parish Council opposes the scheme, believing it will generate too much traffic and the suburban extension the homes would bring would be converted to HMOs for use by students.

Several letters of objection over the years had similar concerns.

Recommending approval, the planners noted the site is allocated for housing and this scheme would not prejudice the delivery of homes at the wider site.

Their report continued: “The development would provide new housing in a sustainable location, of which the design, layout and form is considered acceptable in this setting.

“The proposal provides an appropriate housing mix and includes provision for affordable housing and self-build plots. It will also provide a significant contribution towards gypsy and traveller pitches to be provided within the City Council boundaries, secured through the S106 (developer contribution). Living conditions on the site as a whole will be satisfactory subject to conditions.”

In addition to proving £300,000 towards the provision of gypsy and traveller sites elsewhere in the city, Persimmon will also have to fund £1.48million for education, £300,000 for a Hull Road pedestrian crossing, £48,000 for sports facilities, and £165,000 for healthcare.

“Ecological enhancements are to be provided on-site alongside new off-site woodland planting, which is to be secured through the S106. Sustainable design is secured by condition.”

After noting the contribution for education and healthcare, the planners added: “To conclude the proposal would provide much needed housing for York and the provision of C3 (single household- not HMO) housing is conditioned to secure this. Approval is therefore recommended subject to the signing of a S106 legal agreement.”