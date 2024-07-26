On Sunday, July 28, crowds of music enthusiasts will head to the concert to watch the live orchestra, talented opera singers and fireworks finale. The event is taking place under the stewardship of the York Museums Trust.

This year's performance will include the opera singers Jane Burnell and Joshua Baxter, both currently showcasing their talent with the renowned Buxton Opera.

A spokesperson for York Proms said the night would feature a "diverse range of musical styles, including classical masterpieces, distinguished operatic arias and film music".

York Proms attracts large crowds (Image: Supplied)

Organiser, Rebecca Newman added: "I am really excited about this year’s programme and the line up of music looks to be one of my favourite so far, with a selection that offers something for everyone.

"The arias include some really big, challenging and stunningly beautiful pieces that will be a real treat to hear from two really talented and accomplished performers."

In a move to improve engagement, the York Proms has launched a podcast accompanying the event.

Covering a variety of topics, the podcast looks at the historical significance of the gardens and the people driving the event's success.

York Proms in 2022 (Image: Alan Milner)

Owing to a slow start in ticket sales due to unusually wet and cold weather conditions, the box office has remained open a bit longer this year.

Rebecca said: "We usually close the box office about five to seven days before so we can plan, or when it sells out, which happened almost two weeks before last year, but I don’t blame people for not wanting to gamble with the weather.

"However, the forecast is looking great and the sales have picked up.

"There’s only 10 per cent still remaining though and the discounted ticket price has to end soon too, so if people are keen to come don’t leave it too long or you might miss out."

York Proms is returning for another year (Image: Alan Milner)

In addition to packing their own picnic, visitors can enjoy freshly baked flatbreads and hot dogs provided on-site by The Sketch Box.

Also on offer are cold and hot drinks, and sweet treats courtesy of The Northern Bistro, and a bar run by Ainsty Ales.

The event starts with gates opening at 5pm for fast track and disabled ticket holders, followed by general admission at 5.30pm.

Tickets are available for purchase online at yorkproms.com or in person by visiting the Visit York Information Centre or calling 01904 909 487.