City of York Council has approved the scheme for a life-size statue to the York’s celebrity duck Longboi, who sadly died last year.

The Mallard Indian runner cross duck, which had been a regular sight on campus since 2019, was last seen in mid-March last year and sadly, presumed dead in last May.

Students launched a crowdfunding appeal to raise a 71cmx 20cm statue in his honour, raising £4,000 in a few weeks, rising to a final tally of £5,347 earlier this year.

In his time, Long Boi became a famous emblem of the university, gaining global acclaim after a picture of him was posted on the Reddit threat Photoshop Battles, leading him to appear on The Late Show with James Corden.

Longboi had his own Instagram page. His image also adorned student society logos, merch and advertising, and he even become an unofficial mascot of the university itself. A campus art trail in his honour was also created. (Image: pic supplied)

The outpouring of grief surrounding his death led to students raising money for the statue, plans for which were submitted by the university.

A report by City of York planning staff says the proposed bronze statue in the listed park and gardens, west of Derwent College, was supported by Heslington Parish Council. The Yorkshire Gardens Trust said the statue would not hinder the appreciation of other garden statues.

Planning staff concluded the application met planning policies including those concerning listed buildings, landscapes, historic parks and gardens.

Their report added: “The proposed sculpture will preserve and enhance the historic design, landscape quality, character and significance of the park by commemorating a well-loved resident in an appropriate location to a suitable design. No harm is found to the registered park nor setting of the nearby grade II listed buildings.”

(Image: pic supplied)

Lewis Parrey, Union Affairs Officer at the University of York Students' Union, told the Press: “Long Boi was more than just another duck at York, he was a source of joy for thousands of students, staff, local residents, and fans across the world. Particularly during difficult lockdown periods, when he skyrocketed to fame on Radio 1 and James Corden's US talk show.

“We're very pleased that the Long Boi statue has received planning permission, and we're in the final stages of working with University colleagues, and our sculptor Neil R Mason, to confirm the installation and unveiling details, which we’ll be sharing in the very near future.

“Over the course of the fundraiser, our students, staff, alumni and the wider University community raised more than £5,300 to help commemorate Long Boi. We're proud to be honouring him in this way, and hope the statue will be a great reminder of the joy that can be found in nature both here on campus and across York.”