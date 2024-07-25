Nicki Hart, 33, who served with the 4th Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, was found dead at Catterick Garrison in February 2022.

The married father-of-three, described as the “kindest man” and “best brother”, had a history of poor mental health and had tried to take his life in 2012 and 2014

This deteriorated shortly after the death of one of his close friends at the army base, near Richmond, North Yorkshire, in 2021.

Nicki Hart. (Image: IRWIN MITCHELL / SWNS)

A serious inquiry report revealed he was assessed in September of that year but said “his presentation was deemed not related to mental health”.

But in January 2022, when he told his chain of command he had tried to take his life a further three times following the friend's passing after excessive drinking, he was referred to mental health services.

Sadly, Nicki was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in his barracks on February 5, 2022.

The serious inquiry report has now made 41 recommendations, with four specifically assigned to the 4th Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Scotland.

Nicki Hart with brother Alex, dad Martin and sister Jamie. (Image: IRWIN MITCHELL / SWNS)

And it raised concerns over a “possible suicide cluster”, after four sudden and unexpected deaths, were recorded at the regiment between 2018 and 2022.

Nicki’s widow, Sara, 38, and mum to his kids, Aidan, 19, Kian, eight, and Sophia, two, said it was “devastating” that they were now growing up without a father.

She said: “Losing Nicki in the way we did is something we have to live with every single day, and no words could ever describe the pain and grief we continue to feel more than two years on.

“To watch my children have to grow up without their dad is devastating, and to know we’re not the only family going through this is incredibly tough to comprehend.

“We always felt there was more that could have been done to help Nicki, and the serious inquiry report validates those concerns.

"While we know there’s nothing we can do to change what happened and bring Nicki back to us, our hope now is to help stop it happening to someone else.

“Nicki was the kindest man and he deserved so much more. If sharing his story will help just one person, it’s worth it for us.”

Nicki Hart speaking to dad Martin and sister Jamie via video link, (Image: IRWIN MITCHELL / SWNS)

His sister Jamie Hart-Dobbs, 39, said she now wanted ‘justice’ and hoped the report would bring about changes to the provision of mental health support in the army.

She said: “Nicki was the best brother. I still go to call him at times and then it hits me all over again that he’s gone.

“Sara and I have spent the last two years seeking answers and justice for Nicki, and we’re hopeful that the serious inquiry report will bring about the urgent changes and improvements that are needed within the military.”

The report cited “several missed opportunities that significantly hampered the efforts” to help Nicki.

In particular, there was an “inadequate read coding of significant mental health presentations” on Nicki’s medical notes, making it difficult for clinicians to identify if he had previous issues.

Nicki Hart with sister Jamie. (Image: IRWIN MITCHELL / SWNS)

There was also a “significant shortfall of consultant psychiatrists required to fill the authorised posts”, leading to a longer waiting list for appointments than reasonably expected.

Concerns were also raised about the culture at Catterick Garrison - with it at times being difficult to engage with medics, leading to increased stress and a breakdown in clinical trust.

Its recommendations included a reminder that in “any situation where an adult is at risk of serious harm, they must be referred immediately to the Army Welfare Service”.

A review of the unit alcohol policy was also required “to provide a more effective method” of monitoring alcohol consumption within the Single Living Accommodation, it said.

Following Nicki’s death, Sara and Jamie instructed medical negligence lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to help investigate if more could have been done to help him.

Ayse Ince, the specialist medical negligence lawyer at Irwin Mitchell representing Nicki’s family, said: “Life has stood still for Sara and Jamie since they lost Nicki more than two years ago. Not knowing whether more could have been done to help him has understandably left them with many questions.

“While the service inquiry report has been incredibly difficult reading for them both, it’s provided them with some of the answers they deserve.

“Sadly, however, Nicki’s death doesn’t appear to be an isolated case with the investigation identifying a number of concerns regarding the mental health care provided at the base.

“While it’s too late for Nicki, it’s vital that changes are made to improve the safety of soldiers and help prevent other families from suffering the pain and grief that Sara and Jamie have.

“We’ll continue to support them at this distressing time.”

An inquest into Nicki’s death is due to be heard later this year.

An army spokesperson said they were "urgently reviewing" a set of recommendations after a report revealed there were “several missed opportunities” to help a soldier who died at a barracks.

They said: “Our thoughts and deepest sympathies remain with the family and friends of Highlander Nicholas Hart at this sad and difficult time.

“We owe a clear duty of care to our personnel and are urgently reviewing and actioning the 41 recommendations made in the Service Inquiry report.

“We take that duty of care extremely seriously as an organisation and are wholly committed to undertaking the organisational learning which can better enable us to deliver that duty.”