Sheppee International is an 80-year-old engineering company that designs and makes the equipment used in manufacturing glass containers.

The company’s Marie Allen says what makes the Elvington company special is that it is the “only company in the world dedicated to supplying hot end ware handling equipment.”

The company constantly invests in new technologies to develop new innovative products. It also prides itself on having close relationships with customers both directly and with agents based around the world.

Such support is also bolstered by support engineers, who provide emergency response 24 hours a day.

Sheppee won the Manufacturer of the Year Award, which this year is sponsored by Parsons Accountants, a leading chartered accountancy with offices in York and Wakefield.

The company won by investing in new staff through apprenticeships, establishing new or strengthened relationships with suppliers, and streamlining its manufacturing processes.

It also delivered “outstanding turnover performance” and is a “great, local employer!”

Marie says her firm’s machinery produces fewer defects, which boost efficiency, productivity and gives a quicker return on investment.

This year, Sheppee will assess the possibility of exporting to Africa. This follows it attending the glass container industry’s most important exhibition in Dusseldorft, where it will launch two new products and re-launch a strategically important product.

Extra presence in the Asia-Pacific will be further stepped up, boosting its spares business in the region.

Marie says the staff who attended the awards last November were those who had never been to such events before.

She continued: “They were very pleased to have the kudos of bringing the trophy home! All of the employees at Sheppee were delighted to win the Manufacturer of the Year award and it enhanced morale in the workplace.”

Marie added: “You can't win if you don't enter and nobody will know if you work, run or own a great company if you don't tell them!”

