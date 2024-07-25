North Yorkshire Healthy Schools initiative recognises schools, through its Bronze, Silver and Gold awards which develop and embed a whole setting approach to support health and wellbeing of pupils and staff.

Following the success of achievement of the National Nurture Award, Rillington Primary School submitted a “strong submission” and achieved directly the Silver Award.

Headteacher, Carrie Stabler said: "This award highlights the school’s approach to active healthy lifestyles; the way in which it prepares learners to look after themselves, look after others, enjoy the outdoors and prepare for the future and for their adult lives. It echoes the school’s vision and values.

"I am delighted that another organisation wants to share and showcase our good, best and innovative practices to enable others to achieve this award."