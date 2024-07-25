Located in York and Bedale, the eateries will be hoping to claim the Best New Restaurant, Best Luxury Restaurant and Restaurant of the Year titles at the national award ceremony later this year in London (and you get to decide the winner).

In a celebration that promises to be bigger, bolder, and more delicious than ever, the BRA has pulled back the curtain on an extraordinary line-up of nominees across a delectable array of categories.

From Best Chef to Best Takeaway Restaurant, the BRA nominations stand as a testament to the outstanding culinary prowess that graces every corner of the UK.

2 North Yorkshire eateries nominated at British Restaurant Awards 2024

Hansom – Bedale, North Yorkshire

Nominated for Best New Restaurant

Roots York - York

Nominated for Best Luxury Restaurant and Restaurant of the Year

Hansom located on North End has also been praised by a recent customer on Tripadvisor and is said to be a “fantastic addition to Bedale” and “well worth a visit”.

Their review added: “We visited on Sunday & had lunch, which was amazing. The staff were very attentive & polite. The restaurant had a relaxed atmosphere, which we liked. The food was really good. We had 3 courses & enjoyed it all, especially the beef & roast potatoes. They were delicious. We enjoyed some wine with our meal, which complemented our meal well. We had a really lovely afternoon & will definitely be returning.”

Elsewhere on Tripadvisor, someone said they had an “amazing” dinner from Tommy Bank’s team at Roots on Marygate.

Their review continued: “Too many courses to mention although notably the crab on brioche toast was sensational. I’ve not been too many Michelin guide restaurants but that was incredible and the relaxed open and spacious dining room made it all the more enjoyable. Not too long until a second star surely?"

If you want to vote for your favourite North Yorkshire restaurant nominated above, you can do so here.

Voters have until August 26 to submit their decision.

The 6th annual British Restaurant Awards are set to take place on August 28, 2024 at the Crown London Hotel, promising an evening of culinary celebration that will leave an indelible mark on the food industry.

Tickets for the event are on sale now from Ticket Republic.