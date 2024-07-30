The Fox, in Holgate Road, Holgate, York, is one of 10 finalists in The Press 'Best Pub 2024' awards.

Press readers have nominated their favourite pubs in York and North Yorkshire via an online voting platform.

They will now be able to vote for their 'Best Pub 2024' by picking up copies of The Press newspaper between July 22 and August 3, with the winner set to be announced the week of August 5.

Each copy of The Press in the coming days will feature a short profile on each pub and why it thinks it deserves to be voted number one in York.

The Fox in York has been an Ossett Brewery pub for 10 years, with experienced York pub manager Mandy Pegg at the helm for the past nine of those.

The pub was purpose built in 1878, proving a popular watering hole for workers at the nearby York Carriage Works. It’s a Grade II listed building and was refurbished in 2014 by Ossett Brewery with many original features still present.

Some of the beers on offer at The Fox in Holgate (Image: Provided)

Primarily a cask ask pub, the bar stocks a full selection of Ossett Brewery beers alongside a selection of lager, cider, spirits, wines, and soft drinks.

Whilst the pub doesn’t have a kitchen of its own, it regularly collaborates with food vendors from its backyard food truck. At the moment, TT Burgers has taken up residence - offering birria tacos, loaded fries, and burgers six days per week with pies in place on a Thursday.

The Fox holds regular events with a Red Tooth Poker Night every Tuesday and a popular pub quiz taking place each Wednesday evening. In addition to this, the pub hosts events including live music on the last Saturday of every month and a seasonal craft market with the summer event having happened and the Christmas Market planned for December 1 this year.

One of the backrooms at The Fox (Image: Provided)

There is also a beer festival planned for August bank holiday and a bonfire night scheduled for Sunday, November 3 with food vendors, outside bars, and live music.

The pub is also famed for its large beer garden, which is packed on hot days.

On what keeps people coming back, the team believe that it’s likely the friendly and welcoming atmosphere that appeals to the local community.

They said: “It boasts a cosy interior with snugs and fireplaces which is perfect for winter, and of course our rather large beer garden is a hive of activity as soon as the warmer weather kicks in. It’s a pub suitable for all occasions and for all sort of people!”