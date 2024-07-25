The Kaiser Chiefs and S Club are set to take to the stage in York this weekend.
York Racecourse will be transformed into a music venue with a “big Glastonbury style stage” for the acts, marketing manager James Brenan said.
The Kaiser Chiefs will kick off the racecourse’s Music Showcase Weekend on Friday (July 26).
Formed in nearby Leeds in 1996, the group boasts two number one albums and three Brit Awards.
In York they will play hits from across their career, likely to include I Predict A Riot, Everyday I Love You Less And Less, and Ruby.
On Saturday fellow chart toppers and Brit award winners, S Club, will take to the racecourse’s stage.
The pop group, formerly known as S Club 7, was formed in 1998.
Last year band member Paul Cattermole died suddenly at the age of 46, just a few weeks after the band had announced a 25th anniversary tour.
In March S Club marked Cattermole’s birthday by releasing a new version of their song Good Times.
The group later rebranded from S Club 7 to a five-piece band named S Club, as Hannah Spearritt did not join The Good Times tour following Cattermole’s death.
Their most recognisable hits include Don’t Stop Movin’, Never Had a Dream Come True, and Bring It All Back.
James, from the Racecourse, said he was “looking forward to the high energy performances” that both bands will bring to York.
The performances take place during the concluding fixtures of the Go Racing in Yorkshire Summer Festival.
For more information and tickets, visit: https://www.yorkracecourse.co.uk/
