Mike Race’s uncle Harold Porter was a member of the British team who won silver in the 3,000 metre relay in 1924, at what are now remembered as the ‘Chariots of Fire’ Olympics.

But because of a quirk in the way medals were awarded at the time, Harold never actually received a medal.

That’s because, on the day of the final, he was only the fourth-fastest of the British runners – the medal only went to the three fastest.

Harold Porter, family photo (Image: Family photo)

“I think he was a bit upset when he came home,” admits Mr Race. “But I feel very proud. He’s a part of the family story.”

Mr Race remembers his uncle by marriage as a ‘nervous, unassuming man’.

“He was a clerk at the electricity board for over 50 years who lived in quiet respectability in Upper Price Street, off Scarcroft Road, with his wife Agnes and their son Noel,” Mr Race said.

“He never spoke of his exploits on the running track, but as a young boy I clearly remember my father telling me that Uncle Harold had won a bonze medal when representing Great Britain in a relay race at the Olympic Games’”.

Harold and Agnes Porter, centre, on their wedding day in the 1930s. Family photo (Image: Family photo)

Given that Harold never won a silver medal, it seems most likely that that ‘bronze medal’ was the participants’ medal Harold received as an Olympic competitor.

With the Paris Olympics approaching again, Mike – a former Rowntree worker who later worked as production manager at a York printing firm – decided to do some research.

What he unearthed revealed a great deal about the way athletes were regarded back in 1924, compared to today.

The young Harold was a member of the York Harriers who made the Olympics team.

“1924 was a great year for Harold,” Mike says. “He ran for Great Britain in a four mile relay race - each runner running one mile - in an athletics event against the USA at Stamford Bridge in London before a crowd of 25,000 the week following the Olympic Games.

Eric Liddell winning Gold in the 400m at the 1924 Paris Olympics immortalised in the film 'Chariots of Fire'. Harold Porter was a member of the 3,000m relay team which won silver (Image: PA/ Archive)

“He also won the Yorkshire four miles, one mile, and half mile championships in one week in August and took part in an international event in Glasgow in the same month.”

But he did all his running and training during his holidays, and on weekends and evenings.

“The time of the sponsored, coddled, media star sportsmen was a long way off!” Mike said. “Athletes were not held in any great esteem in the 1920s.”

Harold retired from running at the age 24 because ‘it was all getting too much’, Mike says – and retired to that life of quiet obscurity in Upper Price Street.

He died on August 3, 1979, in Morrell House on Burton Stone Lane, aged 76.

But it is the story of that 3,000 metre race at the 1924 Paris Olympics that fascinates Mike.

Harold Porter as a young man. Family photo (Image: Family photo)

The race was run over successive days during a heatwave - temperatures reached 113 degrees Fahrenheit, Mike says (that’s 45C to you and me).

Harold was the first British runner home in the semi final – meaning he played a key part in getting his team to the final.

It was, perhaps, an effort which took too much out of him.

“He was, not surprisingly, fourth home in the final, beaten by the British team member who trailed in close to last in the semi final,” Mike says.

So Harold never got his medal. But he remains, in Mike’s mind a true York sporting hero.

“I think he was probably the only York athlete who took part in the 1924 Olympics,” Mike said.

What better time to remember him than now?