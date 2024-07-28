Leisure centres across the city are taking part in 'The Better programme', which includes activities aimed at providing entertainment and exercise for children and families throughout the summer.

Better leisure centres are managed by the charitable social enterprise GLL.

Key activities in the programme include 'Toddlers World', roller skating, 'Aquasplash', climbing activities and more.

Paul Bickle, GLL’s Partnership Manager in the region, said: "Health and wellbeing has never been more important in York.

RECOMMENDED READING:

"We are looking forward to welcoming local people to celebrate the Summer of Sport with us at our centres.

"Rain or shine, there’s something for every taste.

"We invite kids and families to come along and try something new.

"You never know, you might discover a hidden talent or a new passion."

The full range of events, and information on how to book, can be found online here: https://www.better.org.uk/leisure-centres