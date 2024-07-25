Budding athlete, Rowan Whittaker, 15, who is a student at Millthorpe School in South Bank, ran in the Home Countries' International Schools' Track and Field Championship in Carmarthen, Wales after being selected to represent England in both the U17s 400m and 4 x 400m relay events.



Rowan ran a fantastic race in the 400m and despite horrendous weather conditions smashed his personal best, winning in a time of 48.8seconds. The England 4 x 400m relay team then went on to win their race too, beating the teams from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Rowan on the track (Image: Supplied)

Rowan said: “I actually can’t believe I won two gold medals - I keep having to pinch myself!

"It was such a full-on weekend, it was a long way to travel and it was hard to run in the rain, but I am absolutely delighted to have had the opportunity to run for my country and to come home with the medals.”

Rowan wins gold at the Home Countries Champs (Image: Supplied)



Rowan’s mum, Elisabeth Horton said: “I’m so proud of him.

"He was up against some really tough competition, but everything just came together on the day. It’s such an honour for any athlete to represent their country, but to come away with medals and a PB is just fantastic. I’d like to say a massive thank you to the coaches at the City of York Athletics Association and to everyone at Millthorpe School who has supported Rowan on his journey so far.”

Rowan on the podium with the other medal winners (Image: Supplied)



Prior to last weekend’s meet, Rowan competed in a number of rounds including the York and District Athletics event, the Inter Counties School competition in Gateshead and the English Schools Track and Field Championships in Birmingham to qualify for the Home Countries’ Championship.



Kavina Rothenburg, acting head at Millthorpe said: “We all knew that Rowan had a great chance to do well, but he has surpassed all our expectations.

"We’re all hugely proud and can’t wait to hear what is next for him. Maybe we’ll be cheering for him at the next Olympics?!”

Kavina Rothenburg, acting head at Millthorpe (Image: Stuart Potter)