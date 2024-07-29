House of Trembling Madness is one of 10 finalists in The Press 'Best Pub 2024' awards.

Press readers have nominated their favourite pubs in York and North Yorkshire via an online voting platform.

They will now be able to vote for their 'Best Pub 2024' by picking up copies of The Press newspaper until August 3, with the winner set to be announced the week of August 5.

Each copy of The Press in the coming days will feature a short profile on each pub and why it thinks it deserves to be voted number one in York.

For visitors and locals alike, House of Trembling Madness in Stonegate has been a staple of the York drinking scene since 2009.

Landlord Ian Loftus opened the pub, having previously run his own businesses and having set up and sold the popular cocktail bar Evil Eye, situated just down the street from Trembling Madness. He previously owned the pub’s sister site in Lendal but sold it to retain focus on the original location.

The taxidermy at House of Trembling Madness

Located in one of the UK's oldest medieval halls dating back to 1180 AD, the rear end of the building is believed to be the oldest example of a Norman House in York.

The interior of the pub is famed amongst locals and tourists with a collection of taxidermy.

One thing House of Trembling Madness prides itself on is the fact that it was one of the first craft beer bars in the UK. With a rotating stock of UK and world beers across nine keg lines and four cask lines in addition to hundreds of varieties of packaged beer, mead, spirits, and wines available on site.

The food at House of Trembling Madness

Ian said: “We also stock over 1,500 different packaged beers which can be consumed on and off the premises. I would say all our beers are special.”

In previous years, the Madness has won awards as the UK’s top independent beer retailer.

In addition to the beers, there is a full food menu available day and night consisting of mostly local produce from breakfast sandwiches and burgers to award winning pies and cheese platters alongside a variety of quick bar snacks.

The beer at House of Trembling Madness

Due to the size of the pub, it is unable to hold events – instead choosing to focus on the ambiance of the venue itself.

On what keeps people coming back, Ian has his own ideas, saying: “The ambience and general vibe of the building is second to none. It’s very laid back and the staff are extremely knowledgeable regarding all the products we sell.”