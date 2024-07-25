West Heslerton Primary School, which was inspected last month, was found to be 'good' overall and 'outstanding' for behaviour and attitudes and personal development.

The report said the school provides an environment in which pupils can flourish.

"Personal Pupils, parents and staff are enormously proud to be part of the school community . Pupils are exceptionally kind and caring towards each other. They have excellent relationships with their teachers.

"Staff know each pupil very well. Pupils arrive wit h a smile, ready for a day of learning and enjoyment. The approach of the staff and the attitudes of the pupils reflect the Christian e thos of the school."

The report added that leaders are ambitious for every pupil.

"They ensure that pupils study a well planned curriculum. Pupils benefit from a supportive learning environment and thrive and learn with enthusiasm. They achieve well."

"Pupils love to read and enjoy every opportunity to do so . In the early years , children experience a joyful day of learning and discovery.

"Parents and carers appreciate the high level of care and support given to pupils and their families. This is especially so for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

The report said: "Pupils behaviour is exemplary. They are unfailingly polite . They talk with pride about the ir responsibilities and the many wider opportunities the school provides to

develop their interests. Pupils are proud of the fact that the school respects difference

Headteacher Rachel Wells said the school was delighted with the attached Ofsted report.

She said: "This reflects our warm and welcoming school which provides an environment in which pupils can flourish.

"Parents provided wonderful feedback to the inspectors. It was clear that parents and carers appreciate the high level of care and support given to pupils and their families'

"We are delighted that pupils always demonstrate exemplary behaviour and were able to talk to the inspectors with such pride. Their care for one another and their manners shone. The inspection states “Pupils manage their own behaviour well because they know what excellent behaviour is. Throughout the day, they are focused on what they are doing and maximise every minute of their learning.”

Mrs Wells added: "Thank you to staff who have worked tirelessly on behalf of all children. Ofsted judged that teachers are knowledgeable and leaders have created an ambitious curriculum for every pupil that builds over time.

“They ensure that pupils study a well-planned curriculum. Pupils benefit from a supportive learning environment. Pupils thrive and learn with enthusiasm.”