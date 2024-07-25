Officers discovered the farm in White Rose Avenue, New Earswick, with two men inside yesterday (Wednesday, July 25).

North Yorkshire Police said the two men were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug and have been released under investigation.

The force’s assistant chief constable, Wayne Fox, and deputy chief constable, Scott Bissett, joined officers to execute the warrant, a police spokesperson said.

The large cannabis farm found by police in White Rose Avenue, New Earswick (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

A total of eight arrests were made and illegal weapons and drugs recovered during the monthly 24-hour blitz on crime, called Operation Tornado and driven by North Yorkshire Police’s new chief constable, Tim Forber.

Over 60 officers were deployed across York and Selby during the 24 hours.

In York city centre, officers recovered a stolen bicycle and returned it to its owners.

In Selby, meanwhile, the patrols discovered a vehicle travelling with cloned registration plates.

“The vehicle was stopped near Harrogate and further checks reveal that it was previously stolen from the South Yorkshire area,” a police spokesperson said.

Over 60 officers were deployed across York and Selby in Operation Tornado (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

“A 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, driving with no insurance or license and possession of a Class A drug. He currently remains in custody.”

Chief inspector Rob Campbell, whose command area covers York and Selby, described the day as an “excellent demonstration of the hard work carried out every day to keep people in York and Selby safe”.

“Operation Tornado is a day of intensification, but if you have any concerns about criminal activity in your local area, we won’t wait for the next operation, and we will act on it as soon as we can,” he said.

“If you have any information that you think might help us keep your community safe, please let us know so we can improve our intelligence picture.”