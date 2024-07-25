As The Press previously reported, North Yorkshire Police were called to an incident at the Nidd Viaduct in Harrogate.

At just before 6pm yesterday, July 24, the force issued a statement and said it had put a cordon in place at the scene.

Officers then announced that a boy was taken to hospital, where he received treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening or life changing.

Detective Chief Inspector Carol Kirk from North Yorkshire Police said: "There is no room for this level of violence in North Yorkshire and a full investigation is now underway.

"I would urge anyone who has any information to contact us immediately.

"The victim is receiving treatment in hospital but thankfully hasn’t suffered any serious injuries."

This morning, July 25, the police said they have made three arrests as part of their investigation into the incident.

Three boys, two aged 17 and one aged 15, all from the Harrogate area were arrested on suspicion of affray.

Their investigation remains ongoing today. There will continue to be an increased police presence in the area.