The Grand, York is partnering with Archbishop Holgate’s School through York’s Hospitality Connect, a programme created to help promote the hospitality sector to students and positively change the image of the sector.

The partnership, facilitated by Hospitality Association York, introduces local school students to the world of hospitality through various engaging activities.

As part of the programme so far, The Grand hosted work-experience students from Archbishop Holgate School, offering them exposure and experience in the 5-star hotel industry.

Students explored a variety of hospitality career paths ranging from working in a 3 AA rosette kitchen to providing a first-class front-of-house service, with the support of the hotel’s experienced team.

Using The Grand’s state-of-the-art Cookery School, Year 9 food tech students from the school took part in a half-day, bespoke pasta-making class.

The class was led by Marc Williams, Cookery School Director, and taught the students how to make a dish from scratch, quality check and follow instructions- all key technical skills for the kitchen.

To encourage entrepreneurs of the future, Archbishop Holgate School hosted an Industry Day where the Year 9 students competed against each other in an apprentice-style challenge to earn the most ‘money’, receive the least ‘fines’ and sell the most ‘product’. Members of The Grand’s marketing team posed as 'buyers' to negotiate with students on the price, quantity and quality of their very own creations.

Legacy’s Head chef, Ahmed Abdalla, attended a learning day at Archbishop Holgate’s School where he presented a STEM based session on food science with a focus on food chemistry, the different types of taste and how chefs balance flavours in their dishes.

Simon Mahon, General Manager at The Grand, York, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with York’s Hospitality Connect and Archbishop Holgate School.

"We are looking forward to inspiring future hospitality leaders - from primary school children and beyond.

"This initiative provides local students with invaluable hands-on experience and insights into the hospitality industry.

"We hope the enthusiasm and skills they've gained will inspire their future career choices!”