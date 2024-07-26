The Waggon and Horses is one of 10 finalists in The Press 'Best Pub 2024' awards.

Press readers have nominated their favourite pubs in York and North Yorkshire via an online voting platform.

They will now be able to vote for their 'Best Pub 2024' by picking up copies of the The Press newspaper until August 3, with the winner set to be announced the week of August 5.

Each copy of The Press in the coming days will feature a short profile on each pub and why it thinks it deserves to be voted number one in York.

The library at the Waggon and Horses (Image: www.roamingtheridings.com)

Today’s pub is run by Tom and Paulina Renshaw who have been at the helm of the Waggon and Horses for more than a decade.

The pub is in Lawrence Street, just adjacent to the city walls at Walmgate Bar, and offers a ‘proper old-fashioned pub’ with a regular clientele of visitors.

With a ‘proper beer geek’ behind the bar in Tom, the Waggon stocks a rotating selection of seven cask conditioned real ales from the best breweries in Yorkshire and across the UK with Oakham Ales Citra and Batemans XB & XXXB on their permanent bar.

The current bar at The Waggon and Horses (Image: Provided)

In 2017, the pub was named by York CAMRA as the Pub of the Year and has continued its place in the Good Beer Guide ever since.

The pub also seeks to foster a strong community focus with a steady crowd of regulars who come in for the friendly, convivial atmosphere. According to the team, the regular crowd is a fantastic balance of regulars, students and visitors to the city.

In addition to the atmosphere in the pub itself, the Waggon and Horses also has four darts teams and two bar billiard teams who compete in the York Leagues. There is also a cycling club, Waggon Wednesdays, which is active within the summer months.

Waggon Wednesday (Image: Provided)

The Waggon also regularly hosts the Ebor Morris dancers, St Lawrence's Church bell ringers and choristers, a book club, and many student societies.

It also have seven rooms above the pub for paying guests.

As for what keeps the regulars around, Tom thinks that it’s the warm welcome and good beer that keeps people coming back for more.