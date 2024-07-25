York Pride has reported on the success of the June 1 event, as it announced the date for 2025, Saturday May 31.

The committee made up of Volunteers, led by the recently re-elected Chair Greg Stephenson, has also confirmed York Pride will be returning to the Knavesmire.

The festival which was held only last month on Saturday June 1 was attended by over 17,500 people.

Organisers say it was hailed ‘the best yet’ by those attending through the feedback received on the day, via social media and the recently submitted feedback questionnaires by the public at the ARM (Annual Review Meeting).

With a record number of attendees in both the parade and the main event at Knavesmire, the festival also had over 150 stall holders in attendance.

Another record for 2024 was the cost of the event which reached £110,000 which was raised through predominantly through Sponsorship including headline sponsors Aviva along with LNER, TransPennine, York St John University and 25 other sponsors.

The event featured headliners from Ru Paul Drag Race UK; ‘The Angels of the North’ and many other acts including Max George from The Wanted, Big Brovaz and Booty Luv as well as local drag star and winner of the York Pride Drag Race; ‘Miss Diagnosis’ and runner up ‘Lois Denominator.’

Greg Stephenson, Chair of York Pride said: “2024 was a great success and enjoyed by so many people. We are lucky that York Pride brings together members of the LGBTQ+, supporters and allies and it’s a day that is enjoyed by all.

“As a committee we always breathe a sigh of relief at the end of the festival that all has gone to plan and that there has been no major incidents but also reflect on a year’s work delivered by a small group of dedicated volunteers.

“We are excited to start the 2025 planning process and see how we can make the event bigger and better!’

