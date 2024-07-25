The Olive Tree York in Tower Street received one star from City of York Council following an inspection in February, meaning ‘major improvement necessary.’

But now, following a re-inspection, the venue, which has operated since 2003, has been awarded four stars, meaning ‘good.’

At the time, the restaurant blamed the poor rating on the premises undergoing a major refurbishment and renovation.

RECOMMENDED READING:

Today, they explained the major turnaround is the result of “comprehensive efforts and significant investments made by the management team to ensure the highest standards of food safety and customer satisfaction.”

A series of key improvements have also been implemented, restaurant bosses further explained.

(Image: pic supplied)

The premises has undergone a full refurbishment to enhance the overall dining environment. This overall has improved the look of the restaurant and improved the layout for better operational efficiency and hygiene, they said.

A complete revamp of the kitchen has been executed, incorporating state-of-the-art equipment and improved design. This modernization ensures that food preparation and storage areas meet the highest standards of cleanliness and safety.

Staff training has also been prioritised, to ensure all team members are equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills to maintain top-tier hygiene practices. This includes providing Level 3 and Level 2 Food Hygiene Certification to the staff, demonstrating a strong commitment to food safety education.

Following a thorough review and advice from City of York Council, The Olive Tree York has updated and implemented new procedures to align with the latest food safety regulations.

the exterior (Image: pic supplied)

“These updates are crucial in maintaining the improved hygiene standards and ensuring ongoing compliance,” a spokesperson said.

The Olive Tree York has also said it is not resting on its laurels. Staff are dedicated to continuous improvement and are actively working with City of York Council to achieve the much-coveted 5 Star Food Hygiene Rating. This ongoing commitment reflects what the restaurant calls its “dedication to excellence and customer trust.”

(Image: pic supplied)

Restaurant manager Sonia Rahman said: “We are thrilled with the progress we have made and are grateful for the hard work and dedication of our staff.

“Our guests can now enjoy their meals with even greater confidence in the safety and hygiene of our establishment.”

"Additionally, we're super excited about launching our new Main A La Carte Menu (which has been totally revamped) and introducing a new Brunch Offering from 10.30 AM each day this August!"

TripAdvisor has awarded the Olive Tree York four stars out of five, ranking it 156 out of 567 York restaurants, based on 1,251 reviews.

Google has rated it 4.3 stars out of five, based on 525 reviews.