YOUTHS have started a fire in a York park.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 7.48pm last night after reports of a fire in Scarcroft Road in South Bank.

A service spokesman said: “York crew responded to a pile of cut grass which had been placed on a table tennis table in a park and set alight by youths.

“Smouldering grass was out on their arrival. Inspection only.”