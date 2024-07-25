YOUTHS have started a fire in a York park.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 7.48pm last night after reports of a fire in Scarcroft Road in South Bank.
A service spokesman said: “York crew responded to a pile of cut grass which had been placed on a table tennis table in a park and set alight by youths.
“Smouldering grass was out on their arrival. Inspection only.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article