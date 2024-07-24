As reported by The Press online earlier today, North Yorkshire Police said it was dealing with an incident in Nidderdale Greenway, near the Nidd Viaduct, Harrogate.

In an update tonight, officers confirmed they were investigating a violent incident.

A police spokesperson said: "We’re appealing for witnesses following an altercation which occurred in Bilton near Harrogate.

"The ambulance service alerted us to the incident at 4.43pm today (Wednesday, July 24).

"Officers quickly arrived on scene at the Nidd Viaduct and found a 17-year-old boy with lacerations.

"The boy was taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening or life changing."

Police said a cordon would likely remain in place this evening to allow forensic investigation work to take place.

Detective Chief Inspector Carol Kirk from North Yorkshire Police said: “There is no room for this level of violence in North Yorkshire and a full investigation is now underway. I would urge anyone who has any information to contact us immediately.

“The victim is receiving treatment in hospital but thankfully hasn’t suffered any serious injuries.

“Harrogate is a close community and understandably an incident like this will bring great concern to the public. We will be increasing patrols in the area this evening and anyone who has any concerns should speak to an officer."

Call North Yorkshire Police on 101 with any information or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its website.