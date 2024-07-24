North Yorkshire Police says it has sealed off an area in Nidderdale Greenway, near Nidd Viaduct, in Harrogate as emergency services deal with the incident.

In a statement just before 6pm tonight (Wednesday, July 24), a police spokesperson said: "Cordons are in place between Bilton Lane and the Nidd Viaduct.

"Please avoid the area until further notice whilst emergency services respond."

Updates to follow.