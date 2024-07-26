Tony Binks passed away in his sleep on July 10 leaving widow Caroline - known as Cagga - and children Charlene, Janeann, Wilson, Farrow and Robinson as well as 15 grandchildren aged from five months to 17 years old.

A lover of the Mod movement and music of the era, such as The Who, The Specials and Madness, Tony was also a member of York scooter club Saxons.

Tony Binks on his scooter

At his funeral on Monday (July 29), it is hoped a friend will ride one of his scooters from the family home in Fifth Avenue to St Philip and St James church at Clifton Green for a 1.30pm service. At the burial at Huntington Cemetery the song Too Much Too Young by The Specials will be played.

Two days after his death, York Mod covers band the 5:15s played a gig at The Bootham Tavern as a tribute to Tony, who was a loyal fan and attended their first gig.

The 5:15's message on their Facebook page about their tribute gig to Tony

The band posted a message on their Facebook page saying they were "saddened" at the news, adding "love goes to Tony’s family and friends".

The post read: "We were saddened yesterday to learn of Tony Binks passing. Tony was at our first ever gig and a regular in our early years.

"At our first ever gig he sat right at the front, on a tall stool, cross armed and said 'Right, you better be good!'.We got the message.

"Tony was one of the original 70s/80s scooter boys and had a story every time you met him. He was the epitome of larger than life."

They said they were dedicating the gig to Tony and added: "He loved The Specials so we will play those with extra energy."

They signed off: "RIP Tony Binks, original scooter boy."

Clockwise from left - Graham Fern, Tony Binks, Hermus Richards and Adam Greenfield

Tony, of Tang Hall, grew up in the Clifton area of York and attended Burdyke,Park Grove, and Danesmead schools. He worked at both Rowntree's and Armstrong's and at York market.

He met Cagga at the Corner House when he was 21 and she was 17. Retired, he sometimes helped his son Wilson doing ground works, but also loved spending time with his scooters and dogs.

Cagga said: "He was a scooter boy and loved The Specials and Madness. When the kids got older he got back into his scooters - he had three. We want somebody to ride one of them to the funeral."

Instead of a hearse, Wilson's pick-up truck will take Tony on his final journey - with a large American-style square casket being used in place of a coffin.

The funeral corsage will leave the family house at 1pm, arriving at St Philip and St James Church on Clifton Green for 1.30pm. Friends and being encouraged to follow on their scooters. Following a burial at Huntington Cemetery, family and friends are invited to Huntington Sports club to celebrate Tony's life.

Cagga said Tony was great fun and popular with lots of friends. "He was cheeky and always had a one-liner. Everybody loved him.

"He doted on his kids and his grandkids and loved his dogs."