They were given the chance to photograph some of the artefacts that are not usually on show to members of the public.

And their photographs have now gone on show in both the main corridor at York Hospital and at Foss Park Hospital.

The objects photographed included beautiful prayer books from the 15th century, stunning illuminated manuscripts, a 1675 road map of Yorkshire – and even a specially-commissioned silver teapot.

Pages from an illuminated book in the York Minster collection (Image: Amelia Gilchrist)

The Minster’s collections are made up of thousands of objects that offer fascinating insights into the cathedral’s past and present.

Some are on display in the Minster itself, but many others are housed in the Old Palace which sits next to the cathedral at the edge of Deans Park.

To protect the items, they had to be photographed in situ. So specialist technicians Jen Todman and Paul Spillett from York St John set up a temporary photography studio in the Old Palace itself. Students were then supported in developing the photoshoot.

Jen said: “It was an absolute privilege to be given the opportunity to photograph some of the wonderful artefacts from the Minster Archive. I found it very humbling and awe inspiring, witnessing the breathtaking beauty of the craftsmanship laid out before us.

The children of Lot and Esau: pages from a book in the York Minster collection (Image: Lewis Mitchell)

“The history and events that these objects have witnessed, the stories that they could tell! Hundreds of years of history woven into the intricate needlework, exquisite ornithological illustrations and page after page of stunning illuminated letters and handwritten text.

“I found it very moving thinking of the hands that had created them all those years ago.”

Kirsty Mitchell, York Minster's Curator of Collections & Interpretation said: “The 300,000 objects that make up York Minster’s historic collection each tell fascinating stories about the Minster’s past and present.

“They are a treasure trove, spanning almost 2,000 years of history. We are delighted to share them beyond the walls of the Minster and see how the students have interpreted them."

Wow factor: photograph of a colourful bird illustration from the York Minster collection which is on show in the hospital exhibition (Image: Kate Dipper)

Elly Ross from the arts team at York & Scarborough Hospitals said there had been an instant reaction to the exhibition from patients, visitors and staff alike.

“ Last week an ambulance crew member turned onto the corridor and immediately said “Oh wow, these are amazing! Brilliant!” she said.

Ethan Goodrich and Lewis Mitchell are two of the second year photography students who took part in the project.

Ethan said taking part in the exhibition had been an ‘incredible opportunity’.

“The unique invitation to photograph and document objects of significant historical importance to York and its surroundings was fascinating,” he said. “The resulting display in a hospital setting created something special."

Photo of a stunning map of Yorkshire from the Minster collection that forms part of the exhibition (Image: Rhys O'Callaghan)

Lewis added: "It was very fulfilling knowing that the project would be used in such a way that allowed the hospital’s often closed-in community to experience the joy and inspiration that a museum would elicit, whilst ensuring they are in safe hands.

"It makes me, and so many others, proud that through something so simple as a photograph, you can make a small, positive impact on the world."

Members of the public can view the Minster Collections Exhibition on Junction 3 of the main corridor at York Hospital until September.