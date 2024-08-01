The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman (LGSCO) has published its annual review report alongside its performance data for all local authorities.

And they have had a year-on-year reduction in complaints received about City of York Council. With 41 cases being reviewed by the LGSCO this year, compared to 74 the year before.

Of nine cases investigated, seven (78 per cent) were upheld, compared to an average of 79 per cent in 'similar organisations'.

The complaints related to adult care services, education and children’s services, environmental services and public protection and regulation, highways and transport, housing, and planning.

The LGSCO said that the council co-operated on every case, and they were satisfied that they had successfully implemented their recommendations.

Bryn Roberts, director of governance and monitoring officer at City of York Council, said: "We acknowledge the report from the LGSCO and thank them for their constructive feedback which highlights some good practice, as well as areas we are working on to improve.

"Ongoing improvement work and opportunities are included in the regular corporate governance reports to audit and governance committee throughout the year.

"Our commitment to customer service improvement, a key part of our council plan, as well as our improvement plan arising from the council’s recent peer review, are both helping us focus on getting it right for our customers first time.

"We will continue to work closely with the LGSCO to ensure we are as effective as possible as we strive to further improve our service."