York CAMRA has presented a plaque to The Swan on Bishopthorpe Road, which is its Pub of the Year for 2024.

The pub was packed for the presentation on Saturday, given by CAMRA branch chairman Chris Tregellis.

Chris explained why the Swan was the winner, citing the selection and quality of its beers. The house beer, now brewed by Half Moon of Ellerton, near York, went down very well that night.

Then there was the pub itself, a Grade II-listed Tetley House dating from 1899, with a comprehensive refurbishment in 1936 still in evidence today. The West Riding beer corridor is a notable feature.

Chris complimented Paul on his business, which also includes the nearby Slip Inn and the Volunteer Arms in Holgate.

Chris and Paul (Image: pic supplied)

Paul, he recalled, has faced battles over leases leading him to create the Campaign for Puns, of which Paul is Chairman. This campaign, which supports pubs and breweries, fits in with CAMRA’s own campaigning.

Thirdly Chris praised the friendly and hard-working staff which makes the pub an enjoyable place to spend some time.

Paul Crossman was delighted to receive the award which had last been won in 2009 so he is a two-time winner at the Swan.

He explained about the lease situation at the Swan and welcomed support in his lease renewal task which will be coming up in a couple of years.

Chris added after the presentation: “Paul fully deserves community support in keeping the Swan as a flexible and reasonably priced place to drink and to preserve the character and style which York residents and visitors love so well.”

Paul and Chris (Image: pic supplied)

Paul told the Press it was really lovely to win, with the presentation being a great event on what was probably hottest day of the year.

“I am very, very grateful to my staff and customers, and many have stayed with us since we last won 15 years ago. The support of my loyal staff, who have worked so hard, and my loyal customers is all hugely appreciated.

“This is what makes a great pub. Great Staff. Great Customers and Greet beer.”

Paul added it was also particularly appreciated to be recognised by CAMRA for supporting local, independent breweries.

The annual award is chosen by CAMRA’s 1,100 members, who regularly test the beers at the 400-plus venues across York CAMRA’s patch that sell real ale.

In addition, regular coach trips to across its region are run to present awards to the pubs in the more outlying areas.

It will also be staging its 50th annual beer festival at St Lawrence Church, Lawrence Street, York, from Wednesday September 18 to Saturday September 21. More than 200 local and national kegs and casks of beer will be served, plus ciders, perries, mead, wine and soft drinks.