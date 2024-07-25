The owner, Andres Jaroslavsky, has had more than three decades of experience in teaching the arts.

Andres, who owns a business called York Corner Studio, said: "With over 30 years of experience in education and a deep passion for teaching and artistic expression, I am embarking on this project to create a larger, purpose-built studio."

The revamp hopes to generate community engagement and serve as a hub for creativity and learning.

RECOMMENDED READING:

The studio's location is set to attract learners from Selby, Leeds, Harrogate, Hull and beyond.

Andres added that "the incorporation of a free community arts library will ensure that resources are available to all".

Outside normal studio hours, the space will be accessible to book clubs, choirs, charities, as well as other community groups.

A crowd-funder has been launched to raise funds for the development of the studio, with art-based prizes being given out to those who purchase entries. One entry costs £10, and can be purchased here: www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/art-lessons-free-for-a-year?exp=exp-pledge&expv=B