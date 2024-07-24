Staff, residents, relatives and the local community came together at Rivermead care home to enjoy a visit from bikers far and wide.

The idea came about because kind-hearted Nicola Bedford the home’s Activities Coordinator had been chatting to relatives and realised that resident, Gary Embleton was a biking legend in the past.

His family originally wanted to take Gary to Oliver’s Mount for his birthday, but unfortunately this was unable to be possible.

Nicola said community engagement was a key highlight of the event.

"The Norton and Malton community really pulled together, one post on Facebook from the home and within 24 hours there were hundreds of comments, reaching many different biker groups who generously volunteered their time to visit the home and give Gary a birthday to remember. Their presence not only entertained the residents but also forged new connections and deepened existing relationships within the community."

" Gary was overwhelmed with emotion and so were all his family, everyone had tears in their eyes throughout the day.

Bikers who used to race with Gary said: “We are privileged to be a part of something so amazing for a legendary racer and make his birthday something special, the biker community reaches far and wide and we really are a family.”

Sarah Jackson, General Manager at the home, said: “Staff at Rivermead are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community, and this event, along with all their hard work, has definitely paid off. It was wonderful to see the residents faces light up when they saw the bikes and hear them spontaneously clapping and cheering. We’ve all had a lovely day.”

Rivermead care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Rivermead provides residential care and dementia care for 70 residents from respite care to long term stays.