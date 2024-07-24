Catherine Smith in Harrogate, which specialises in designer labels was also praised for being a “polished treasure trove” for accessories from branches such as Chanel and Dior.

The publisher commented on its latest fashion guide: “Britain’s best vintage shops are history in textile form, whether you want to pick up a Fifties swing dress or a Nineties-inspired bucket hat (very much back on trend for summer).

“Typically run by passionate shopkeepers, these treasure troves are best visited at weekends when you have more time to browse.

“With summer sales in full swing, these are the ones to visit."

The publisher wrote: “Specialising in designer labels, this shop is on the rather lovely, café-trimmed Cold Bath Road, close to the grade II listed Valley Gardens and the Victorian-era Turkish Baths spa.

“The classical shopfront gives way to a polished treasure trove of accessories from brands such as Ferragamo, Hermès and Chanel, while the clothes are from the Fifties onwards (catherinesmithvintage.co.uk).

“A walk across Montpellier Gardens, the Hotel du Vin provides an equally swish place to stay, with other must-do stops in and near Harrogate including Bettys tearoom and the Unesco world heritage site of Fountains Abbey.”

Over on Google reviews, one customer complimented Catherine Smith for being a “fantastic” shop run by a “really lovely woman who owns it”.

Their review also said: “It's got a range of different items, and they're layed out beautifully.

“She's helped me out with textiles research before which was fantastic that she gave her time to help me.

“Lovely to have somewhere like this in such an accessible area.”

Catherine Smith first opened in 2010 and “privately sources and curates the most exquisite vintage fashion”, according to its website.

It added: “Spanning decades, from pre 1920s to post 2000 designer items that will become vintage of the future, the boutique is a fashionistas paradise.

“Browsing the rails and display cases you will find vintage Hermes, Chanel, Ysl and Dior alongside Ossie Clark, Biba and Thea Porter to name but a few!

“Italian designers Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana and Prada brush shoulders with contemporary vintage from British favourites such as Alexander McQueen, Vivienne Westwood and Stella McCartney.

“Not forgetting those handmade 1920s, 30s, 40s and 50s gems in liquid silks, floral crepes, crisp cottons and dreamy lace!”