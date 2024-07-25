This weekend, the two-day Music Showcase weekend returns to York Races with superstar performers taking to the stage on both Friday and Saturday evening.

Friday's show features rockers the Kaiser Chiefs, while Saturday will see pop favourites S Club - formerly S Club 7 - take to the stage.

In addition to this, the Listed EBF Lyric Stakes will take place on Friday with the G2 Sky Bet York Stakes offering a six-figure prize on Saturday.

James Brennan, head of marketing and sponsorships at York Racecourse, said: “It’s a special meeting in our season, the only one where we have the big Glastonbury style stage and sound system come in, and we’re looking forward to the high energy performances. The forecast is positive for the great vibes S Club will bring on Saturday.”

In order to win a pair of meet and greet badges, complete with Premier Racing Lounge seats to Saturday’s showing, all you need to do is answer this one simple question.

QUESTION: What was S Club 7’s first number one single?

Send your answers to newsdesk@thepress.co.uk by midday on Friday, July 26. The winner will be contacted via email with details of how to claim their tickets. Usual competition rules apply.

If you aren’t lucky enough to be selected, tickets are still available on the York Races’ website