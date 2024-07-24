This weekend, the two-day Music Showcase weekend returns to York Races with superstar performers taking to the stage on both Friday and Saturday evening (July 26 and 27).

Friday will see Yorkshire rockers the Kaiser Chiefs take to the stage, while Saturday will feature pop favourites S Club.

As well as the music, the Listed EBF Lyric Stakes will take place on Friday with the G2 Sky Bet York Stakes offering a six-figure prize on Saturday.

James Brennan, head of marketing and sponsorships at York Racecourse, said: “It’s a special meeting in our season, the only one where we have the big Glastonbury style stage and sound system come in, and we’re looking forward to the high energy performances that the Kaiser Chiefs will bring on Friday evening.”

In order to win a pair of meet and greet badges, complete with Premier Racing Lounge seats to Friday’s races and performance, all you need to do is answer this one simple question.

QUESTION: Who is the lead singer of the Kaiser Chiefs?

Send your answers to newsdesk@thepress.co.uk by midday on Thursday, July 25. The winner will be contacted via email with details of how to claim their tickets. Usual competition rules apply.

If you aren’t lucky enough to be selected, tickets are still available on the York Races’ website for those looking for a day of fun.