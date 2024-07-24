The Magpies Festival, often billed as ‘The UK’s Festival Calander’s Best Kept Secret’ is on Friday August 9 and Saturday August 10 at Sutton Park.

This fourth festival boasts a stellar lineup of folk and Americana acts, including Molotov Jukebox, Jesca Hoop, and Jim Moray.

In addition are Jim Moray, The Turbans, Rusty Shackle, NATI., Gary Stewart’s Graceland, Chris While & Julie Matthews, Charm of Finches, Suntou Susso and festival hosts The Magpies, plus many more.

RECOMMENDED READING:

The independent two-day festival is run by the transatlantic folk band, The Magpies, who began in York in 2017.

The young, female management team are set on championing gender equality in the music industry, achieving gender parity in both line-up and staff, as well as providing a safe and comfortable environment for female musicians and festival goers.

(Image: pic supplied)

The Magpies Festival is partnered with the feminist charity Girls Friendly Society (GFS), which has spent almost 150 years supporting girls and young women from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The band says the local community is central to the festival's ethos. The event aims to support local businesses and provide opportunities for emerging local musicians.

The Magpies feature award-winning banjoist and singer Bella Gaffney, acclaimed fiddle player Holly Brandon and exquisite singer and guitarist Ellie Gowers.

Exceptionally well-received in their live performances, The Magpies have performed at festivals such as Glastonbury, Larmer Tree, Cambridge Folk Festival, Deer Shed and Shambala, alongside international tours in USA, Canada and Europe.

Their debut album - Tidings – was released in June 2020 to critical acclaim.

The Sunday Times said it was ‘effervescent’ and The Daily Mail said the band delivered ‘folk with finesse.’

And their most recent album, Undertow, released in October 2022, has also been exceptionally well-received. It has garnered a quarter of a million streams on Spotify, a place in the Official Folk Chart Top 40 and a live session on BBC Radio 2.

Festival Director Holly Brandon said: “We are so excited to put on The Magpies Festival this summer. We’ve been over the moon at the response so far. The community spirit and high energy the audience has brought along has been amazing.”

With a family ethos and activities to keep even the youngest of revellers entertained, the festival’s ambition is to introduce young adults to the world-class folk music that makes it so special. Camping is hosted on the grounds of Sutton Park Stately, and food, drinks and market stalls are all supplied by independent local suppliers.

Tickets are on sale now from £32.50 with day/ weekend options and camping ticket options. Children under 5 go free. Tickets are available from www.themagpiesfestival.co.uk