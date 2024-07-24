Johnsons Nurseries Ltd recently completed two conservation days at a local nature reserve with conservation company Make it Wild.

The initiative brought team members together to engage in hands-on environmental conservation activities and support local conservation efforts.

The team removed 180,000 invasive Himalayan Balsam plants, a non-native plant threatening local ecosystems, to protect native flora and promote biodiversity.

RECOMMENDED READING:

The Johnsons Nurseries team completed the design and construction of new scrapes, which will provide essential habitats for amphibians and insects, support local wildlife, and enhance ecological balance.

Johnsons Nurseries is one of the UK’s largest commercial nurseries, employing over 130 people at its sites located at Whixley between Harrogate and York.

Hard at work (Image: pic supplied)

Johnsons has supplied plants and trees to a range of well-known local sites, including the National Trust’s Studley Royal Water Garden, Ripon, St Catherine’s Care Home, York, Thorpe Park, Leeds and luxury hotel Grantley Hall, Ripon.

Make It Wild is a family-run business passionate about nature and conservation. Its mission is to restore and protect natural habitats, offering a sanctuary for wildlife and a place for people to connect with nature. Its team manages several sites, including woodland, meadow, and wetland areas, ensuring these ecosystems can thrive.

Through their conservation work, educational programmes, and community involvement, the Make It Wild team aims to promote biodiversity and environmental awareness.

Christopher Neave, co-founder and director of Make It Wild, said: “With the support of local businesses, we are able to do so much more for nature, and the Johnsons teams achieved a huge amount in just two days. We are thrilled by and very appreciative of this ongoing partnership.”

Johnsons Nurseries group managing director, Graham Richardson, added: “We are delighted with the outcome of our team-building days. Our employees’ enthusiasm and hard work made a significant impact at our local nature reserve. The events also fostered a strong sense of teamwork and unity among our staff."

hard at work (Image: pic supplied)

Johnsons Nurseries Ltd supplies five to six million plants annually across the nation, contributing to national greening efforts and carbon capture since 1921.

Its plants are extensively used in landscaping and gardening projects throughout the UK, establishing it as a significant environmental contributor.

Recent projects include the Highfield Care Home on the edge of Tadcaster and the Swinton Estate near Ripon.