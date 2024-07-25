The Homestead is a converted 18th Century farmhouse in Goathland and is run by Cecily Fearnley and chef partner Peter Neville.

In the York Press business awards, the venture won new business of the year, which this year is sponsored by the NFU, adding to its other award successes.

Cecily stresses the importance of relaxing at the venue, where diners enjoy local, organic, seasonal produce that follows the “ebb and flow of the seasons.”

The win last November made the couple ‘over the moon’, giving the business a boost, but alas heavy snow meant they could not attend the ceremony.

But since then, inspired by the moors, the business continues to improve and grow.

Cecily said: “We offer much more than just a place to eat, and are focussing on community connection events, such as monthly social walks, workshops, gardening, education (and of course all these things will involve food too!)."

She continued: “We are hoping to create more restaurant space as we often have waiting lists for the weekends and peak times. We have also spent the last year investing in our kitchen garden.

“We now grow a large amount of our own organic produce, and this is really making a difference to the dishes we serve. There can't be many places where you can sit and look out the window and see the food growing that's now on your plate.

“We will continue to work on the garden, and hope to add an outdoor space to be able to host workshops and Dark Skies events in the future.”

Cecily says winning the award gave the new business much-needed exposure, getting its name out there and also “helps give a feeling of assurance to our guests.”

She advises entrants to explain what they do and look at the criteria to see what judges seek and make the application “clear and concise and interesting.”

Cecily added: “As a small business we do our very best to celebrate and make the most of all the incredible other small businesses in this area. Shining light on someone else does not take away from your own sparkle, it just makes it brighter. Find great people to work with, because it certainly takes a village!!”

