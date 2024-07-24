Three York parks have hit the mark of being named among the best in the UK.
West Bank Park in Hill Street, Acomb, Clarence Gardens in Haxby Road and Glen Gardens in Heworth have been recognised by the Green Flag Award Scheme.
The Green Flag Award is the international quality mark for parks and green spaces and is assessed by independent judges.
Councillor Jenny Kent, executive member for environment and climate emergency at City of York Council, said: “It is fantastic news that these much-loved parks and green spaces here in York are being recognised amongst the best in the UK.
“These high-quality green spaces are incredibly important for our community and environment, and we know how much they offer residents and visitors by providing spaces to meet, exercise, relax and play.
“I would like to thank our dedicated council team and partners – especially the Friends’ groups - for maintaining these spaces to such a high standard and ensuring they can be enjoyed to the fullest.”
Among the innovative use of space is converting the unused bowling greens at Clarence Gardens into a wildflower garden to support pollinators and showcase species like cornflowers and daisies.
A City of York Council spokesperson said the recognition is testament to the hard work and dedication of the teams that care for them, especially the valued volunteers from various friends’ and supporters’ groups and other essential partners including York Cares and the Probation Service.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here