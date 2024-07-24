West Bank Park in Hill Street, Acomb, Clarence Gardens in Haxby Road and Glen Gardens in Heworth have been recognised by the Green Flag Award Scheme.

The Green Flag Award is the international quality mark for parks and green spaces and is assessed by independent judges.

Clarence Gardens' wildflower meadow (Image: City of York Council)

Councillor Jenny Kent, executive member for environment and climate emergency at City of York Council, said: “It is fantastic news that these much-loved parks and green spaces here in York are being recognised amongst the best in the UK.

“These high-quality green spaces are incredibly important for our community and environment, and we know how much they offer residents and visitors by providing spaces to meet, exercise, relax and play.

“I would like to thank our dedicated council team and partners – especially the Friends’ groups - for maintaining these spaces to such a high standard and ensuring they can be enjoyed to the fullest.”

A camouflage frog in West Bank Park (Image: Sarah Gabbatiss)

Among the innovative use of space is converting the unused bowling greens at Clarence Gardens into a wildflower garden to support pollinators and showcase species like cornflowers and daisies.

A City of York Council spokesperson said the recognition is testament to the hard work and dedication of the teams that care for them, especially the valued volunteers from various friends’ and supporters’ groups and other essential partners including York Cares and the Probation Service.