A couple from York is celebrating 65 years of marriage.
Beryl, 88, and David, 86, live in Copmanthorpe. The Foster's first met at the British Red Cross cadets, where they soon became a couple.
The early days of life together started with David working as an instrument maker, whilst Beryl worked at the Rowntree factory in the box mill.
At 21, David went into the army for two years in the Coldstream Guards. Beryl said that just a few weeks after David came out of the army they got married - on July 25, 1959 - at St Oswald's in Fulford.
The couple have two children, Dean and Jane who both live close to York and a granddaughter, Kerry. Beryl added the family spent their holidays caravanning across the country.
The couple said that their days are now spent tending to their hobby, which is their garden, even after 65 years of marriage, they said their love and commitment remains as strong as ever.
"We haven't changed our commitments to each other, we’ve not got any secrets, we all have our ups and downs but that’s about it," said Beryl Foster.
Beryl and Dave will be spending their special day with a family meal out in York.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here