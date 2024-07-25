Beryl, 88, and David, 86, live in Copmanthorpe. The Foster's first met at the British Red Cross cadets, where they soon became a couple.

The early days of life together started with David working as an instrument maker, whilst Beryl worked at the Rowntree factory in the box mill.

At 21, David went into the army for two years in the Coldstream Guards. Beryl said that just a few weeks after David came out of the army they got married - on July 25, 1959 - at St Oswald's in Fulford.

Beryl and David Foster at their wedding in 1959 (Image: Supplied)

The couple have two children, Dean and Jane who both live close to York and a granddaughter, Kerry. Beryl added the family spent their holidays caravanning across the country.

The couple said that their days are now spent tending to their hobby, which is their garden, even after 65 years of marriage, they said their love and commitment remains as strong as ever.

"We haven't changed our commitments to each other, we’ve not got any secrets, we all have our ups and downs but that’s about it," said Beryl Foster.

Beryl and Dave will be spending their special day with a family meal out in York.