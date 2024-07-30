With a rating of 96.7 per cent for positive experience, Stillington Surgery, north of York, was rated best by patients in the NHS GP Patients Survey 2024.

Hot on its heels was Terrington Surgery with 96.5 per cent positive experience. The same pair of surgeries were top in last year’s rankings.

Coming in third for overall satisfaction was Escrick Surgery, while the highest rated surgery in York city itself was Dalton Terrace Surgery.

At the other end of the scale, the lowest rated surgery was Haxby Group Practice which received a 52.9 per cent rating from patients for overall positive experience.

The survey asked patients for their views on their doctors' surgeries across a range of different areas.

The number of surveys completed varies from surgery to surgery and does not represent every patient who is registered at any one centre.

Stillington Surgery also scored 95.4 per cent for ease of phone contact, 89.4 per cent for ease of GP contact via the app, 76.8 per cent ease of contact via the website, 96.5 per cent for helpful receptionists, and 90.3 per cent for getting to see a preferred GP.

Both Stillington and Terrington surgeries are part of South Hambleton and Ryedale Primary Care Network (PCN).

Dr Sarah Utting, clinical director at South Hambleton and Ryedale PCN, said: "We know that parts of our health and care system have been experiencing significant demands and pressures for some time and we are very proud of our practices in South Hambleton and Ryedale (SHaR) PCN who work incredibly hard to meet the needs of their patients.

"These challenges can be particularly hard on smaller rural practices. Stillington and Terrington surgeries have a stable and trusted partnership model which their patients value highly, but they are also innovative and responsive to their patients' needs by implementing aspects of the Modern General Practice model.

Stillington Surgery (top) and Haxby Surgery (bottom) (Image: Google Maps)

"Working collaboratively with their primary care colleagues across South Hambleton and Ryedale PCN they have been able to offer a range of additional services such as urgent care clinics offering same day appointments, and new roles such as physiotherapists, care co-ordinators and mental health practitioners.

“We are delighted that the efforts of Stillington and Terrington have been recognised by their patients in this way."

Haxby Group Practice received a 52.9 per cent score for patients having a positive experience but 57.5 per cent for ease of contact through its website.

A spokesperson for the practice said: “Despite the well-known national constraints created by year-on-year reductions in funding for general practice services, we are working hard to improve the experience for our patients.

“This has included significant reductions in waiting times for routine appointments over the past year. We are in the process of redesigning our website to make it easier for patients to contact us online, whilst making changes to reduce call waiting times for those who prefer to contact us by telephone.

“We will use the survey results, together with other feedback that we receive directly from our patients, to prioritise further improvement work throughout the year."