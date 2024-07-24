It didn’t end there, as other spurious requests came after acceptance.

Have they nothing better to do at the council office?

Peter Holyoake, Dunnington

My big fat green bin ‘no’

As if York council doesn’t already make enough money out of us all, now there is another money making scheme - charging to take the garden waste.

Well it’s a big fat NO from me. I would like to think we could all stand together on this and find alternative arrangements to dispose of the garden waste!

Rich Carter, Huntington, York

Putin’s licking his lips

‘Vlad the Bad’ is licking his lips and performing somersaults to the music of Rimsky-Korsakov round the Kremlin corridors in sheer delight at the political shenanigans and turns of event in the USA. Christmas has come early for Mr Putin.

Thinking back to the ‘good old days’ of Reagan/Gorbachev, it’s hard to imagine such a USA/Russia relationship ever developing again.

While wishing that good man President Joe Biden well for his remaining five months in the White House, the world wonders what or who will follow.

The suggestion from Press reader Mr Nigel Boddy (Letters, July 22) has a certain ring to it; Joseph Patrick Kennedy III, as Kamala Harris’s Democrat running-mate. Might just swing it.

With ex-President Trump in the ascendancy just now, it’s going to be a tough, uphill task for whoever leads the opposition. Nevertheless, ‘God bless America’.

Derek Reed, Middlethorpe Drive, York

Job security

I was amazed at the number of staff employed on security at a job centre.

If people can’t behave while going to find out about getting work etc, then who’s going to employ them?

Dave Matthewman, Green Lane, Acomb