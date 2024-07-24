David Skaith met traders in Thirsk on Tuesday to develop his Vibrant and Sustainable High Streets Fund ahead of an expected launch later this year.



This follows the new combined authority of York and North Yorkshire approving a four-year £10 million indicative budget for the fund the day before.

The money has been Money has been allocated from the Mayoral Investment Fund, part of the region’s 30-year, £540 million devolution deal.

David Skaith, Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, said: “High streets are not dying. They’re changing and we need to adapt. There’s no denying that high streets have been through a challenging time. We need to understand how those that have survived have adapted so that we can support them to help build resilience more broadly.

“I want to support healthy, safe, and thriving communities in York and North Yorkshire and high streets are a focal point for that. They’re a hub for communities, they generate local pride, they offer identity and help tackle rural isolation. To shape our fund, I’m listening to the people who know best, gathering local knowledge to provide insight and inform our policy.

“I’m grateful to businesses across York and North Yorkshire who have offered their time to tell me more about their challenges, and opportunities, and I look forward to hearing from more around the region as this fund develops.”

Having visited businesses in Thirsk town centre, Mayor Skaith hosted a roundtable for more than 20 business, local authority and business support representatives from across York and North Yorkshire.

David Skaith



Chris Sands, founder of Totally Locally, was among those at the event.

He said: "I think the Mayor's high street fund is a fantastic project and, used properly, it can have a huge effect. I really like the way the Mayor is going about this by targeting the right people and listening to local solutions rather than imposing his own ideas.

"I think our high streets can be improved by listening to local businesses. If you want a high street expert listen to people here like White Rose Books who have been here 29 years, they know what they are doing. There are also new shops that come in and can change a place. If we can listen to them and gather that knowledge that is going to have the biggest effect."

Following input from stakeholders, a fund prospectus will require approval from the Combined Authority membership before an expected launch in the autumn.

Three other funds were also announced by Mayor Skaith this week, as previously reported, as part of a £27.5m package.

They are a £10million Carbon Negative Challenge Fund, £5million Business Innovation Fund and a £2.5million Skills Innovation Fund.