York Gin has launched a zero-alcohol spirit called York Zero.
Juniper is one of its key flavours - just like gin. So they say York Zero is ideal for a non-alcoholic G&T, which they call the Z&T.
York Zero is made in partnership with fellow Yorkshire makers and gold-award winners zero-alcohol specialists Bax Botanics, who are based on the Thorpe Arch Trading Estate, near Tadcaster.
It is York Gin owners York Drinks’ first move beyond gin and is available from yorkgin.com at £23 for a 70cl bottle.
The company has plans to extend its reach into other alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks in the coming months.
Natalie Hall of York Drinks said: “We’re genuinely thrilled with York Zero - it’s right up there with the best non-alcoholic spirits on the market and with a signature botanical of juniper it’s ideal for a non-alcohol G&T drink we call a Z&T.
‘It’s actually a dream come true to partner with Bax Botanics. They’re acknowledged leaders in non-alcoholic spirits, they’re lovely people with genuine passion and commitment to sustainability - and they’re based just up the road in Wetherby. It’s a win-win-win for all of us.”
Natalie continued: “York Zero takes us on a road beyond gin. We already have some plans to expand our horizons - and we have the York Distillery opening inside the city walls. Given demand for the York Gin range is going from strength to strength, it’s shaping up to be a busy summer for York Drinks.”
Chris Bax of Bax Botanics said: ‘We’re delighted to be partnering with York Drinks who share so many of our values - including a commitment to sustainability. The branding and bottle look fantastic - and we couldn’t be happier with the liquid.’
And for August - York Gin have partnered with the Star Inn the City in York who have created a signature zero alcohol drink - a Mandarin Sour - starring York Zero.
York Gin says it is recommended on their beautiful riverside patio.
