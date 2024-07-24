RECOMMENDED READING:



The company has plans to extend its reach into other alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks in the coming months.



Natalie Hall of York Drinks said: “We’re genuinely thrilled with York Zero - it’s right up there with the best non-alcoholic spirits on the market and with a signature botanical of juniper it’s ideal for a non-alcohol G&T drink we call a Z&T.



‘It’s actually a dream come true to partner with Bax Botanics. They’re acknowledged leaders in non-alcoholic spirits, they’re lovely people with genuine passion and commitment to sustainability - and they’re based just up the road in Wetherby. It’s a win-win-win for all of us.”

Natalie continued: “York Zero takes us on a road beyond gin. We already have some plans to expand our horizons - and we have the York Distillery opening inside the city walls. Given demand for the York Gin range is going from strength to strength, it’s shaping up to be a busy summer for York Drinks.”



Chris Bax of Bax Botanics said: ‘We’re delighted to be partnering with York Drinks who share so many of our values - including a commitment to sustainability. The branding and bottle look fantastic - and we couldn’t be happier with the liquid.’

And for August - York Gin have partnered with the Star Inn the City in York who have created a signature zero alcohol drink - a Mandarin Sour - starring York Zero.

York Gin says it is recommended on their beautiful riverside patio.