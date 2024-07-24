City of York Council say they have completed works on the approach paths to Millennium Bridge, to ensure the route will be usable in all but the worst flooding.

Work began on Monday, June 17 and was completed on Sunday (July 21). It included raising the path at the eastern end to remove a dip which suffered from flooding. The path has been raised by 60cm to ensure it remains usable during a wider range of flood levels.

Flooding at Millennium Bridge

The project team has also installed drainage pipes under the path to allow flood water to drain under the route, and widened the gap between the bollards to improve accessibility. The paths have also been widened and straightened the path to create more space for people.

The route is back open for use and two aspects will be completed in the next few days:

removal of the speed humps at the Hospital Fields end

white lines will be painted on the route to encourage safe use of the space

Councillor Kate Ravilious, executive member for transport, said: “It’s great to see people back using Millennium Bridge and enjoying the improved paths.

"Our team has created a more accessible and smoother surface, and means that in all but the worst floods we’ll be able to keep this important link open for everyone.”