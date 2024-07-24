EMERGENCY crews have been called in to a barbecue fire in a York suburb.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 10.17pm on Tuesday (July 23) after reports of a fire in Hospital Fields Road in Fulford.
A service spokesman said: “York crew extinguished a bin fire after a carelessly discarded disposal barbecue had set it alight.”
