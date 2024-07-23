But the Isuzu D-Max dealt with everything the tough terrain could throw its way as we tested its go-anywhere capabilities at Parkwood Off Road, in Tong, Bradford.

The Mudmaster version of this robust off-roader proved itself particularly capable as we had the chance to wade the vehicle through deep water and to ascend and descend some steep slopes.

The previous night’s downpours had created an extra layer of slime on top of already-tricky surfaces, but the D-Max proved sure-footed and never seemed out of its comfort zone.

The Mudmaster tackling the tough conditions

The effectiveness of the hill descent control system was especially impressive, making the Mudmaster feel incredibly stable on roads you wouldn’t dream of tackling in most vehicles.

So what is the D-Max Mudmaster?

Well, it’s a vehicle resulting from Isuzu adding a whole host of off-road accessories to its robust pick-up truck.

It means you get an under-body protection kit along with a suspension lift from off-road specialist Pedders, raising the D-Max by 44mm. It also includes Trakryder shock absorbers and enhanced springs.

The Mudmaster is fitted with 20-inch alloys and Toyo all-terrain tyres, further boosting its off-road attributes.

The Mudmaster wadign through water

Of course, you have to remember that the normal D-Max V-Cross is a very capable off-roader, but it turns into a fearsome beast that would take some stopping in Mudmaster guise.

I must confess to a hint of apprehension as we waded into deep water on part of the Parkwood course, but there was nothing to fear, despite the water lapping over the front of the bonnet at one point.

For such challenges, a snorkel from off-road specialist ARB came in handy, while all potential gaps in the doors were firmly enough sealed to prevent my feet from a soaking. It’s impressive stuff.

The interior of the D-Max is much-improved over previous models

Like the regular V-Cross, the Mudmaster benefits from switchable two or four-wheel drive.

Meanwhile, a low-range setting is available to select through the simple twist of a rotary controller down to the driver’s left.

The transformation between those modes is relatively swift, meaning you don’t need to be still for too long.

Under the bonnet, Isuzu’s 1.9-litre diesel engine provides an impressive 360Nm of torque along with 162bhp.

It’s a powertrain that isn’t the quietest under heavy acceleration and returns economy figures of 30.7mpg and emissions of 241g/km.

A less off-road focussed version of the D-Max beside the cricket club in Tong village, Bradford

During the 2024 Isuzu 4x4 Fest Media Day, we also had the chance to test the regular V-Cross on the public roads to show the versatility of the D-Max range.

The double cab Steel Edition handled well for a large vehicle on some of the twistier roads around the border of Leeds and Bradford, while the cabin felt more refined than that seen in previous models, although the infotainment system isn’t quite up to the level of some rivals.

But there’s no question that Isuzu has improved the on-road manners of its award-winning D-Max without sacrificing any of its off-road talents.

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Mudmaster

ENGINE: 1.9 diesel, four-cylinder

PERFORMANCE: 0-62mph in 13 seconds and top speed of 112mph

POWER: 162bhp/360Nm

TRANSMISSION: Six-speed automatic, selectable four-wheel drive

ECONOMY: 30.7mpg and emissions of 241g/km

PRICE: £38,495, plus £14,000 of extras